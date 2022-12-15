Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

