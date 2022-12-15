Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,694 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $85,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

