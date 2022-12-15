First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

