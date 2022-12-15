Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $359,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $696,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

