AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

