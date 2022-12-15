Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

