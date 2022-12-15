Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.