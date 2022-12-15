Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VYM stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

