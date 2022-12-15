Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $814.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

