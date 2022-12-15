Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 326 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

