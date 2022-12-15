Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE:DLR opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

