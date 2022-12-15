Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $341,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

