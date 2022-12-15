Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,103 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $99.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.