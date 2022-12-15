Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

