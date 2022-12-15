Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $325.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.