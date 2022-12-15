Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

H&R Block stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.