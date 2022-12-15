Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

