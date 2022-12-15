Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 19,616 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

FNF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.