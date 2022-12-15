Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

