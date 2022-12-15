Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

