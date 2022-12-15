Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

