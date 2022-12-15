Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

