Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT Company Profile



ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.



