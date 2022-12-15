Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

