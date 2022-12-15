Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $631.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

