Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 387,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 35.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

