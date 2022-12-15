Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 749 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

