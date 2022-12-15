HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $753,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

