HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PTBD stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.