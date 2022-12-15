Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

