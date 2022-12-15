HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,512,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

