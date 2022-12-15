HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

