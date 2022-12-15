HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GSLC stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

