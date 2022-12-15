HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

