HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

