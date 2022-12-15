HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

