Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

GLW opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

