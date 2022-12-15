HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

