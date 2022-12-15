Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

