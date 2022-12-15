Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $778,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

