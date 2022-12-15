Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 194 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

