Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 21,538 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,397,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 146,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

