Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 132.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 186,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

