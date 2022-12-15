Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 142,863 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty Price Performance

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

