Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 618,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050 in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $471.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

