Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 23,894 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

