Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 40,744 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.1 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

