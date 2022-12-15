Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

