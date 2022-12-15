Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

