Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 410.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock worth $1,679,840 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

